Kawasaki Working On A Four Cylinder 250 CC Naked Bike – Z250R?

As per recent reports from Japan, Kawasaki is rumoured to be working on a new ‘Z’ bike, which would be powered by a four-cylinder 250cc engine

Back in 2019, Kawasaki debuted a quarter-litre inline-4 sportsbike, the ZX-25R. Its four-cylinder engine made headlines all around the world when it was unveiled, and now, there are speculations going around the internet that the manufacturer is working on a naked motorcycle based on the ZX-25R, which could make its debut very soon!

Considering how Kawasaki has a naked ‘Z’ counterpart in a lot of its ‘ZX’ models, this rumour isn’t too farfetched. If launched, this upcoming quarter-litre naked bike – let’s call it Z250R for now – would be powered by the same 249.8cc, liquid-cooled, inline-4 engine as the ZX-25R. This motor generates a peak power of 51 PS and a maximum torque of 22.9 Nm.

It will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with a slipper & assist clutch on offer. The motorcycle will also have a lot of premium hardware on offer, like USD front forks, rear monoshock, disc brakes on both wheels, radially-mounted brake callipers, arched swingarm, etc. Other features likely to be offered include LED lighting, ABS, riding modes, and traction control.

The ZX-25R comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster, but we’re not sure if the same would be offered on the naked version. The styling will likely be similar to the current Z400/Z250, complete with the alien headlamp cluster, bulbous fuel tank, sleek tail section, a split-seat setup, and sporty-looking alloy wheels.

The riding ergonomics will be similar to the Z400/Z250 as well. With a relatively low saddle height, centre-set footpegs, and slightly tall-set handlebar, it will have an upright riding position. Due to the lack of a fairing, the Z250R will probably be lighter than the ZX-25R, which should translate to more agile handling. However, the top speed would be lower due to poorer aerodynamics.

A four-cylinder 250cc naked bike is quite an exciting proposition, but it will only be available in select markets when and if it launches. Sadly, Kawasaki currently has no plans to bring the ZX-25R to the Indian market, due to the extremely high expected price tag, and the same would be the case with its naked version.

Images for representation only