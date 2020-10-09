Kawasaki W175 To Launch In India Next Year – Report

The Kawasaki W175 will be the most affordable motorcycle by the Japanese manufacturer in India, with an expected price of Rs. 1.4 lakh

Retro-themed motorcycles seem to be quite popular these days, including in the Indian market as well. Royal Enfield enjoys a cult following in this market space, and Jawa has been giving it a tough competition. Honda also recently introduced the Highness CB350, to rival these brands. Now, it seems like Kawasaki is also eyeing this section of the market.

Kawasaki’s ‘W’ range of motorcycles consists of beautiful retro-themed bikes, with engines ranging from 175cc to 800cc in capacity. According to the latest reports, the Japanese manufacturer is planning to introduce the smallest model in that lineup (the W175) in India during 2021. It will be the brand’s most affordable motorcycle in the Indian market.

The Kawasaki W175 is already on sale in a few international markets, like Thailand and Indonesia, and we expect the company to bring the motorcycle here as a CKD import, with heavy localisation. Assembling the bike in India would help Kawasaki keep the costs low, and price it competitively. According to speculations, the price tag will soar around the Rs. 1.4 lakh mark.

The Kawasaki W175 is powered by a 177cc, air-cooled, SOHC engine with 13 HP of maximum power and 13.2 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The power figures aren’t too impressive, but the bike will be quite light and compact, which should balance things out. To gain BS6 compliance, Kawasaki might add fuel injection to the bike, but still, it won’t set any performance charts on fire.

The little Kwacker has an extremely simple design; the motorcycle features a round headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wire-spoke wheels, a pea-shooter exhaust, and a fully-analogue instrument cluster (with a speedo, odometer, and tripmeter, along with tell-tale lights). It also gets a semi-dual-cradle frame, a box-section swingarm, conventional telescopic forks, and dual rear shock absorbers.

With the launch of the W175 in India, Kawasaki will expand its lineup and improve accessibility for buyers on a tight budget. As for the competition, it won’t have any direct rivals, since retro-themed bikes in India are all above 250cc. Instead, it could potentially serve as an affordable alternative to Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Jawa 42, Benelli Imperiale, and Honda H’Ness CB350.