Kawasaki W175 (New Classic 350 Rival) India Launch Likely Soon

Kawasaki W175 derives power from a single-cylinder 177 cc air-cooled engine developing 13 hp maximum power and 13.2 Nm of peak torque

Kawasaki India was spotted testing the entry-level W175 on public roads a couple of times and the latest sighting came about a few weeks ago. Reports that emerged on the internet suggest that the Kawasaki W175 will be introduced later this year and we do hope it to make its way to showrooms around this festive season when the buying sentiments will largely be positive amongst customers.

With Yamaha opted to launch the FZ-X instead of the XSR 155, the upcoming Kawasaki W175 may not have a direct rival as it could create a niche of its own. In terms of performance numbers, the Japanese manufacturer will likely position the W175 below the existing crop of classic-themed touring machines in the middleweight space.

The W175 could cost in the vicinity of Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will arrive as the most affordable offering from Kawasaki. The pricing will play a significant role in how it will be received amongst buyers. It boasts of retro styling and is currently retailed in Southeast Asian markets such as Thailand alongside other countries where the W series is available in an expansive range.

The Kawasaki W175 is powered by a 177 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, which is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 13 horsepower and 13.2 Nm of peak torque. The India-spec version will likely have the fuel injection technology incorporated to meet the stringent BSVI emission standards, as the existing motor is only carbureted elsewhere.



This may lead to differences in power and torque ratings as well. The global version has a balancer shaft employed for reduced vibrations and the powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. The W175 is constructed on a semi double-cradle chassis with a box-type swingarm setup and is suspended on telescopic front forks with rubber gaiters and rear twin shock absorbers.

Despite being low on power compared to nearest competitors the upcoming Classic 350, H’ness and Jawa twins, the Kawasaki W175 tips the weighing scale at only 126 kilograms. As for braking, 220 front disc and 110 mm rear drum brakes assisted by a single-channel ABS system is offered in the international markets.