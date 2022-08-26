Kawasaki To Launch A New Bike In India On Sep 25, W175 Coming?

Kawasaki W175 is expected to launch on September 25 in India or it could be the Z400 streetfighter based on the Ninja 400

India Kawasaki Motors is preparing to introduce a brand new motorcycle in the domestic market on September 25, 2022. However, its identity has not been revealed yet. This instigates the speculation that the W175 could finally make its way to India and sit at the bottom of the brand’s motorcycle offering below the Ninja 300.

The Kawasaki W175 was spotted testing quite a few times on public roads and it was expected to launch as early as last year. The W175 will become the most affordable motorcycle from the Japanese manufacturer and it could cost around Rs. 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom). It derives power from a 177 cc single-cylinder engine developing a maximum power output of 13 PS and 13.2 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. While Kawasaki has not confirmed that it will be the W175 officially, the chances of it being the Z400 do exist considering that the Ninja 400 is already on sale in India and made a return to the market recently. The Kawasaki Z400 could compete directly against KTM 390 Duke and BMW G310 R amongst others.

Whether the Z400 streetfighter will be priced competitively or not is not known as well. In June 2022, the company launched the BSVI-compliant Ninja 400 in India and it derives power from a 399cc parallel twin-cylinder engine, producing a maximum power output of 45 hp at 10,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque delivered at 8, 000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed transmission.

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is priced at Rs. 5 lakh (ex-showroom) and if the Z400 arrives, it could be priced slightly lower. In comparison, the KTM 390 Duke costs Rs. 2.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and is loaded with equipment. The next generation 390 Duke is under development and it will likely make its way to India sometime next year as well with a host of improvements.

Despite low power, the W175 is extremely light and it will take on RE Classic 350 and the India-spec version could incorporate FI tech. It sits on a semi double-cradle chassis with a box-type swingarm and is suspended on telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear.