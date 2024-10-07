Kawasaki Teases New Bike Ahead Of Launch On Oct 17, KLX 230 S Coming?

Kawasaki KLX 230 S derives power from a 233 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine making 19.73 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 20.3 Nm

Kawasaki India has released the first teaser image of its upcoming motorcycle, showing three different landscapes and surface conditions. It will more likely be the KLX 230 S which has been spotted testing multiple times over the last few months on public roads. The dual sport motorcycle will likely hit local assembly and thus it will be priced competitively.

The Japanese manufacturer currently has the W 175 retro offering as its most affordable model in India with a price tag of Rs. lakh (ex-showroom). The KLX 230 S will be positioned above it carrying an estimated price of just above Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom). It won’t have any direct rivals in India but the Hero Xpulse 200 and KTM 250 Adventure can be considered in terms of their closely aligned personalities.

The concept of a dual sport motorcycle is relatively new to India. The KLX 230 S derives power from a 233 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 19.73 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 20.3 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed transmission. Interestingly, the same powertrain is employed in the W 230, which made its global debut recently.

The 2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 S is suspended on telescopic front forks and a linked-type monoshock suspension at the rear while the braking duties will be performed by front and rear disc brakes. It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch wire spoked wheels, shod on knobby rubber. In the foreign markets, the motorcycle is available in green and grey paint schemes.

The KLX 230 S is largely stripped out in appearance boasting a simple fairing, tall front fender and a compact tail end. It is equipped with a long flat seat and the latest version features a new sub frame as well as an updated suspension with longer travel. With a tall stance, it comes with a seat height of 830 mm and a high ground clearance of 210 mm.

We expect the KLX 230 S to make a strong impact in India if priced sensibly against a host of dual-purpose adventure touring machines available on sale in the under Rs. 3 lakh space.