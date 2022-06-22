Kawasaki Ninja 400 Making A Comeback In BS6 Avatar; Launch Soon

Kawasaki Ninja 400 will continue to use a 399 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine developing 44 bhp and 37 Nm

Kawasaki India has released a new teaser video of what looks like the BS6 avatar of the Ninja 400. The faired supersport is making a comeback after a brief hiatus sticking by the latest emission standards and it could be offered in limited batches. The teaser comes on the back of Euro 5 compliant Kawasaki Ninja 400 making its debut in Europe a few weeks ago.

Besides complying with the stringent BS6 emission regulations, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 does not get any major changes. We do expect it to be made available in two paint schemes namely Metallic Carbon Gray with Metallic Matte Carbon Gray as well as Lime Green with Ebony in the KRT Edition. The old Ninja 400 had an asking price of Rs. 4.98 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Expect the upcoming motorcycle to be pricier by around Rs. 25,000. As for the design, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets the signature styling with a dual-pod headlamp cluster, turn signals integrated on the fairing, a muscular fuel tank, a side-mounted exhaust system, sharp body panels, raised tail section with a compact LED tail lamp, a tall windscreen, etc.

As for the performance, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 will continue to be equipped with the 399 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 44 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard.

The Euro 5 compliant version is down on torque by 1 Nm and expect a similar torque figure in India too considering the similarities with the BSVI norms. The upcoming supersport has 20 per cent lighter lever action according to Kawasaki for easier shifts. It sits on a tubular trellis frame and is suspended on telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear with preload adjustability.

The fuel tank capacity stands at 14 litres and the kerb weight is 168 kg while an all-digital instrument cluster is also available. As for braking, the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 comes with 310 mm petal disc at the front and 220 mm petal disc at the rear, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.