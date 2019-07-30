Kawasaki Ninja 250 With Keyless Ignition System Showcased At 2019 GIIAS

The Ninja 250 takes its styling inspiration from the Ninja 400 and is powered by a 249cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor

Kawasaki has showcased their new quarter-litre offering the Ninja 250 at the ongoing 2019 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The quarter-litre offering takes its styling inspiration from the Ninja 400 which is already available for sale in India.

The motorcycle sports a sharp-looking split LED headlamp unit towards the front, followed by a tinted windscreen to deflect the wind from riders face while riding on the highway. The motorcycle also gets a semi-digital instrument cluster that is the same unit that you will also find on the Ninja 400 as well. The motorcycle gets a muscular fuel tank and a slightly raised tail section.

The Ninja 250 gets a clip-on handlebar and slightly rear-set footpegs that provides an aggressive riding ergonomics. The motorcycle also features an angular fairing with side turn indicator integrated into them. The 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 250 gets a Smart Key. The keyless ignition system uses (Kawasaki’s Intelligent Proximity Activation Start System) technology.

This technology activates the ignition and handlebars with the help of a remote. The recently unveiled Ninja 250 is powered by a 249cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The motor paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 38.5bhp of peak power at 12,500rpm and 23.5Nm of peak torque at 10,000rpm.

The power output is almost equivalent to the Ninja 300 which is Kawasaki’s entry-level offering available in our country at this moment. The Ninja 250 suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork set up towards the front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock unit towards the rear.

The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a single disc brake at both ends. The motorcycle is available with a dual-channel ABS as standard for the safety of the rider. The 2019 Ninja 250 is priced at Rp 75,500,000 while the KRT Edition retails at Rp 75,000,000.

Kawasaki has no plans of launching the Ninja 250 in India anytime soon. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer already has the Ninja 300 and the Ninja 400 available for sale which already has a good fan following in the country.

Source: Powerdrift