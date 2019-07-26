Kawasaki Ninja 250 Showcased At 2019 GIIAS

The Kawasaki Ninja 250 borrows its design cues from its elder sibling the Ninja 400 and is powered by a 249cc, parallel-twin motor

Kawasaki showcased the Ninja 250 at the ongoing 2019 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The Ninja 250 borrows its design cues from the bigger siblings the Ninja 400. This fully-faired sportsbike is much more affordable and promises to offer an impressive performance out of that 249cc, parallel-twin engine.

Talk about styling and this baby Ninja do not disappoint. The motorcycle gets a twin headlamp set up at the front just like its bigger sibling the Ninja 400. The front fairing features a small windshield while the large bodywork makes the Ninja 250 substantially wider and larger than its predecessor.

According to Kawasaki, the new bodywork offers more wind protection when riding on the highways The motorcycle features a semi-digital instrument cluster that too looks almost identical; to the unit, you will find in the bigger Ninja 400 which adds a premium touch to the motorcycle.

Video Source: PowerDrift

The Ninja 250 uses a steel trellis frame like its bigger sibling the Ninja 400. The fully-faired motorcycle depends on a 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and bottom link uni-trak gas-charged pre-load adjustable monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 310mm single petal disc at the front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear.

A dual-channel ABS is also offered as standard for the safety of the rider. The Ninja 250 offers a mix between sporty and relaxed riding position. The Ninja 250 gets a fuel tank capacity of 14 Litres that promises to offer a decent range as well. The Ninja 250 is powered by a 249cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin, DOHC 8-valve unit.

This motor paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 39 ps of peak power at 12,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm. It also gets a slipper clutch as standard. The Ninja 250 tips a scale of 154 kilograms which makes it almost 4 kilograms lighter than the old model.