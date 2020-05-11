Kawasaki Commences Bookings For BS6 Z650, Z900, Ninja 650 & 1000

Kawasaki is yet to reveal the definitive price of the BS6 Z650, Ninja 650 as well as the Ninja 1000, while the updated Z900 has been priced from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kawasaki has started taking bookings for a range of its BS6-compliant motorcycles, including the Z650, Z900, Ninja 650 and the Ninja 1000 as well. All of these motorcycles are yet to make their way to dealerships, but are expected to go on sale next month. The booking amount has been set at Rs 50,000.

Details about the BS6-compliant Kawasaki Ninja 650 were revealed in January this year, and Kawasaki said that the bike would be priced between Rs 6.45 – 6.75 lakh. The Z650 also received a similar price hike of Rs 55,000, since the BS4-compliant version was retailed at Rs 5.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while the updated and cleaner bike will be priced between Rs 6.25 – 6.50 lakh.

Both the motorcycles draw power from the same 649 cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine that produces 68 PS power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm torque 6,700 rpm. The said engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bigger Z900 gets the same 948 cc inline-four engine, that has now been updated to meet BS6 norms. It still puts out 125 PS power and 98.6 Nm. The BS6-compliant Z900 has been priced from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

However, the Japanese manufacturer hasn’t revealed any information about the BS6 Ninja 1000 yet, but we expect it to be launched in the country by the end of June. The foreign-spec 2020 Ninja 1000 gets some major updates, including a reworked engine and upgraded electronic aids. The BS4-compliant model was priced at Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom), but as all other bikes, the BS6 Ninja 1000 is also expected to come with price hike of about 5 – 10%.

Until now, the Ninja 1000 has been offered with a 1,043 cc liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, inline four motor that put out 142 PS of power at 10,000 rpm and 111 Nm of torque at 7,300 rpm. The engine came mated to a 6-speed transmission and made use of an assist slipper clutch.

While the bookings have commenced, Kawasaki is yet to confirm a fixed timeline for the launches of its BS6-compliant range. However, it is expected that the manufacturer will begin deliveries in June.