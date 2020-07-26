Kawasaki Adds New Paint Options On The 2021 Ninja 400

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets four new paint schemes in Thailand – Gloss Black, Gloss Grey, Green, and Special Edition Green

Kawasaki has introduced four new colour options for the 2021 Ninja 400 in the Thai market. There are no other changes to the motorcycle. It continues to be powered by a 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, with 45 PS of maximum power and 38 Nm of peak torque.

The four new paint schemes for the 2021 model are as follows- grey, black, green, and Special Edition green. The black paint scheme features a high gloss black paint for the body, along with white decals on the fairing and the tail. The alloy wheels also get a three-piece red pinstripe on each side. This one is the most simplistic of the new paint options, but it still looks ravishing.

The grey paint scheme also gets glossy paint finish all over. The all-grey body gets bright green decals on the fairing, tank, mid-section, and the tail-piece. The wheels five-spoke alloy wheels get three-piece green taping on it, which enhances the sporty appeal even further.

The green theme gets a dual-tone green and black body, with white-coloured panels at the bottom of the fairing and on the underbelly. There are red-coloured decals running all over the body, and the wheels feature sporty-looking green pinstripes on them. It bears some resemblance to the KRT Green paint scheme a little, and also has a small KRT graphic on the tank.

The last new paint option, the Special Edition green, is probably the weirdest colour ever seen on a Ninja. This isn’t the regular bright green that Kawasaki is usually associated with, rather it has a turquoise hint to it, resembling a shade of glossy blue. It gets grey and white livery on the fairing, tank, and even the tail section. In terms of attention-seeking capability, this one is surely a winner.

The Ninja 400 is currently discontinued in the Indian market, albeit only temporarily, until the BS6-compliant model gets launched. The price of the upcoming 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is expected to be around Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and we expect the above-mentioned colour schemes to make their way to our country.