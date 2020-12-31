Kama-1 Is The World’s First Russian EV With 250 KM Driving Range

Kama-1 is equipped with a 33 kWh battery pack and an 80 kW electric motor; has a claimed driving range of around 250 km

The Kama-1 is a brainchild of the Great Saint Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU) and Kamaz and it certainly looks humbling on the outside. And you know what? It certainly is! The three-door city runaround is an all-electric smart car and it has all the essentials to enter the production lines. The project commenced back in December 2018 and in just two years’ time it has taken some form and function.

It is said to be “an industrial pre-production model” with a four-seater layout targetting high efficiency and driving range. Up front, the Kama-1 comes with a clamshell shaped bonnet structure, sleek headlamps with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights in twin pattern, a thick black housing for the front bumper featuring vertically oriented fog lamps.

You could as well see the wide central inlet with black surrounds. Other visual highlights in the Kama-1 are piano black finished roof, thick black cladding around the wheel arches, machined alloy wheels, body coloured rear view mirrors with turn indicators, black pillars, and so on. As for the performance, the Kama-1 uses a 33 kWh battery pack, which is claimed capable of achieving a maximum driving range of 250 km.

It also uses an 80 kW electric motor and it helps in achieving zero to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds. The claimed top speed of the Kama-1 is at 150 kmph and using the standard AC charger, it takes up to 6 hours to replenish back to 100 per cent. However, using the DC fast charging capability will significantly reduce the time to just 20 minutes and if turns out to be the case, it will be quite impressive.

The Kama-1 electric hatch measures 3.4 metres in length, 1.7 metres in width and stands 1.6 metres tall with a ground clearance of 160 mm. The Russian vehicle is said to have Level 3 driving assistant technology and the interior boasts of a large nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It has been ensured to handle difficult road sections in its home market of Russia.

With every country hoping on the electric bandwagon, it will be interesting to see if the Kama-1 will come into fruition.