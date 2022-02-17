Kia Carens Most VFM Variant Waiting Period Hits 12 Months In India

Kia Carens is sold in Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus variants across three engine choices

Kia India introduced the Carens three-row vehicle a couple of days back and is priced in an extremely aggressive manner. Costing between Rs. 8.99 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the Carens’ pre-bookings had already crossed the 19,000 mark within a month.

It is sold in Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus variants, and can be had as either a six-seater or a seven-seater. The Carens is packed with features from the entry-level variant to the top-spec trim as safety features such as six airbags, ESC (Electronic Stability Program), HSA (Hill Start Assist), disc brakes on all wheels, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and reserve parking sensors are standard.

While the base Premium variant is loaded to the gills, the Prestige trim is definitely the most value for money proposition. However, the Prestige is said to be overbooked and the waiting period has gone through the roof already as it stands at twelve months. So, why are so many customers wanting to go with the Carens Prestige trim?

The answer is simple as it comes with plenty of premium equipment on board such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, six speakers, electrically adjustable ORVMs, fabric and leather seat upholstery, automatic headlamps, reverse parking camera with guidelines, burglar alarm, one-touch window up/down, etc.

The Kia Carens Prestige is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the 1.5-litre petrol trim and Rs. 11.99 lakh for the 1.5-litre diesel trim while the same variant equipped with the more powerful 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine costs Rs. 11.99 lakh as well (all prices, ex-showroom). The Prestige is Rs. 1 lakh dearer than the base Premium but it is undoubtedly the pick of the lot.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers 115 PS and 144 Nm while the solo diesel makes 115 PS and 250 Nm. The turbo gasoline mill kicks out 140 PS and 242 Nm. Six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter automatic and seven-speed DCT are the transmission choices for the Kia Carens.