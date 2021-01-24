Just 9 Units Of Mahindra Alturas G4 Sold In December 2020

Mahindra Alturas G4 could only manage to post 9 units in December 2020 as against 123 units during the same period in 2019 with 93 per cent decline

Mahindra & Mahindra currently has the Alturas G4 as its flagship SUV competing against Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and recently launched MG Gloster. In late 2018, the homegrown UV specialist introduced the Alturas G4 as the rebadged version of SsangYong Rexton G4. Despite being a capable full-sized SUV and priced competitively, it could not gain as big a volume sales as the segment leader Fortuner.

In mid 2020, Mahindra shifted the production of the Alturas G4 to a new assembly plant in Chakan following the debut of the BSVI version in April last year. The seven-seater SUV garnered only 9 units in the final month of 2020 as against 123 units during the same period the previous year with a massive Year-on-Year sales decline of 93 per cent.

Its main rivals recorded three digit volumes as the Fortuner posted 584 units and the Gloster with 458 units last month. Recently, a report emerged on the interweb indicated that the Alturas G4 could be discontinued during the course of this year citing that Mahindra only has components and other materials to manufacture 500 more units of the SUV in India.

SsangYong has filed for bankruptcy on the back of financial turmoil and is seeking potential investors and Mahindra has confirmed that no more investments will be made on its Korean subsidiary. The Alturas G4 is retailed in India through CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route and is available in the price range between Rs. 28.73 lakh and Rs. 31.70 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Mahindra Alturas G4 comes with 4×2 and 4×4 trims and is powered by a 2.2-litre four-cylinder oil-burner producing a maximum power output of 178 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,600 rpm and 2,600 rpm. It is linked with a seven-speed torque converter automatic transmission sourced from Mercedes-Benz.

The SUV is also loaded with features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, premium quality materials and trim surfaces, seven-inch coloured TFT instrument cluster, powered tailgate, 18-inch alloy wheels, an imposing upright exterior, etc.