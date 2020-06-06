Just 36,000+ Cars Sold In May 2020 In India, Down By 85% YoY

In May 2020, the automotive industry saw a total sale of over 36,536 units and it was around 2,00,000 lesser than that of the same month last year

The automotive industry has been facing several issues even after the production operations and retail shops opened doors, as the limited social and economic activities have taken toll on the revenues of the carmakers. While no proper solution is available yet, people are aware that they have to learn to live with and adapt to the existing scenario for the foreseeable future.

Following the nationwide shutdown for nearly two months, automobile manufacturers began operations around the second week of May 2020. Additionally, the dealerships got back into action to support the cause of production. The retail numbers were not expected to blow the roof off as they were thought to be mediocre and it did come into reality that way.

In all honesty, the situation is predicted to improve only in the coming months and only a steady progress will aid in utilising the country’s manufacturing prowess. In May 2020, the overall industry sales tally stood at around 36,536 units. The numbers were disastrous but not as worse as the previous month of April 2020 with zero sales. Always something is better than nothing!

We know it is totally unfair to compare last month’s sales with that of the same period in 2019. But to give readers how difficult things have got we have indeed scribed this. In May 2019, the sales numbers stood at 2,36,533 units and thus around two lakh lesser sales had been performed.

The second-generation Hyundai Creta launched earlier this year was the most sold model in the domestic market last month ahead of others such as Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Dzire, Mahindra Bolero and Eeco. The sales penetration of the SUVs and MPVs was higher by about 52 per cent, as the hatchbacks and sedans garnered the remaining 48 per cent.

The trend could continue into the near future as compact and mid-size SUV segments are booming compared to others as the C-segment sedans are finding it tougher to draw in new audience. However, the arrival of the next-generation Honda City this month could revive the fortunes a little bit.