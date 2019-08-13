Just 2,684 Units Of Renault Kwid Sold In July 2019, Facelift Coming Soon

The upcoming Renault Kwid facelift will have K-ZE concept-inspired styling and will be underpinned by an updated platform for improved crash safety

It looks like the Renault Kwid is about to receive some mid-life action. The A-segment contender, which found many takers due to its mini-Duster looks, decent engine options and AMT, could clock only 2,684 sales last month.

This is a whopping 46 per cent fall from 5,015 units sold in July 2019. Even on a month-to-month basis, the Renault Kwid posted a negative sales growth from 4,360 units sold in June 2019. This could be a sign of the factory cutting down on the production of its entry-level hatchback to prepare for the mid-life facelift.

For the uninitiated, Renault India has been testing an updated version of its Maruti Alto rival, which will not only get some styling updates but will even have a reinforced chassis for additional crash safety. This will, in turn, help the budget car comply with the stringent safety norms that will be rolled out in the coming future.

Speaking of the styling changes that the Renault Kwid would receive, the entry-level model will draw plenty of inspiration from the K-ZE EV concept that debuted at the 2019 Auto Shanghai. What this means is that in al probability, the new model would look far more modern than the current version.

Up front, the new Renault Kwid will have a split headlamp setup with LED DRLs positioned at the hood level and main beams located below them. The nose will even have a new grille with chrome accents to maintain a premium look.

The bonnet will be updated, while the bumper will have a dual-tone look. In the side profile, we expect the vehicle to have new design wheel covers. The rear will remain largely identical to that of the current model but would carry an updated bumper.

The interior of the Renault Kwid facelift will look similar to that of the current version but will be equipped with additional standard safety features in the form of dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert and front seatbelt reminder. Both the current engine options, viz. 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol motors will be BSVI-compliant.