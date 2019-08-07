Just 138 Units Of Nissan Kicks Sold in July, New Diesel XE Variant Start From Rs. 9.79 Lakh

Nissan Kicks, the most expensive vehicle from the brand in India gets a new affordable XE Diesel variant; it has become cheaper than the Hyundai Creta.

Nissan has been struggling in the Indian market for a long time now. Earlier this year, Nissan launched the Kicks, a mid-size SUV with first-in-segment features like a 360 degree, camera. However, the vehicle did not gain popularity in the market, and last month, Nissan only sold 138 units of the SUV after a good opening month of 1,300+ unit sales in February 2019.

Also, Nissan has dropped the price of the entry-level Kicks diesel, trying to make it more lucrative to the buyers in the segment. A new base XE version launched with a lower price tag of Rs 9.79 lakh, which is Rs 1.2 lakh cheaper than the previous base price of the diesel version. Price of the petrol XL version is just Rs. 25,000 lower than the new base diesel XE variant.

Even though it is a base version, the Nissan Kicks XE gets features like dual airbags, ABS+EBD, Brake Assist, automatic AC with rear AC vents, Nissan Connect, Integrated 2 DIN system with four-speakers and cooled glove box with light. It should be noted that the Nissan Kicks gets both petrol and diesel engine option.

The vehicle receives a 1.5-litre H4K petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 106 PS. The diesel variants of the Nissan Kicks get the 1.5-litre engine that generates a maximum power of 110 PS. The petrol engine returns a maximum fuel efficiency of 14.23 km/l and 20.45 km/l for the diesel engine option.

The sales of the Nissan Kicks were affected from the start. The Tata Harrier was launched in the same month January while the MG Hector, which began earlier this month further affected sales of the Nissan SUV.

Soon, the competition will get even stiffer when the Seltos launches later this month. Nissan Kicks will also face competition from the upcoming Hyundai Creta and the all-new Mahindra Scorpio. The Nissan Kicks is also available in XL at Rs 11.09 lakh, XV – Rs 12.51 lakh, XV – Rs 13.69 lakh.