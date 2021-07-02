June 2021 Car Sales – Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata, Kia, Ford, MG

Maruti Suzuki garnered 48.7 per cent market share in June 2021 with 1,24,280 units and 142.4 per cent YoY sales growth

In the month of June 2021, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) continued to sit on top of the sales charts with a total of 1,24,280 units as against 51,274 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 142.4 per cent. Compared to the previous month of May 2021, MSIL gained close to 17 per cent market share.

All the carmakers recorded positive Month-on-Month sales growth in June 2021 and is certainly an encouraging sign for the auto sector. However, to get back to the regular average, a stable market environment is needed and the upcoming festive season could help in this regard. On a YoY basis, all brands barring Skoda saw volume increase.

Hyundai finished in the second position with 40,496 units last month as against 21,320 units in June 202 with 89.9 per cent YoY growth. Tata Motors endured another month of three-digit sales growth as 24,111 units were registered against 11,419 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a 111.1 percent volume jump.

Car Brands (YoY) Sales In June 2021 Sales In June 2020 1. Maruti Suzuki (142.4%) 1,24,280 51,274 2. Hyundai (89.9%) 40,496 21,320 3. Tata Motors (111.1%) 24,111 11,419 4. Mahindra (109%) 16,636 7,958 5. Kia (106.4%) 15,015 7,275 6. Toyota (127.6%) 8,798 3,866 7. Renault (31.6%) 6,100 4,634 8. Ford (87%) 4,936 2,639 9. Honda (241%) 4,767 1,398 10. MG (76.8%) 3,558 2,012 11. Nissan (508.2%) 3,503 576 12. VW (8.1%) 1,633 1,510 13. FCA (208.2%) 789 256 14. Skoda (-7.1%) 734 790 15. Citroen 41 – Total (118.4%) 2,55,397 1,16,927

Mahindra & Mahindra ended up as the fourth most sold manufacturer in the country ahead of Kia, Toyota, Renault, Ford, Honda and MG. The homegrown UV specialist garnered 16,636 unit sales as against 7,958 units with 109 per cent sales increase while Kia finished in the fifth position with 15,015 units as against 7,275 units with a 106.4 per cent YoY surge.

The Japanese manufacturer, Toyota, slotted in at sixth with 8.798 units as against 3,866 units with 127.6 per cent sales increase. Renault India finished a place behind in seventh with 6,100 units as against 4,634 units with 31.6 per cent Year-on-Year volume increase. Ford India recorded 4,936 units as against 2,639 units with 87 per cent positive growth.

Honda Cars India could only finish in the ninth position with 4,767 units as against 1,398 units with a 241 per cent increase in volumes. MG Motor endured a total despatch of 3,558 units in June 2021 as against 2,012 units with 76.8 per cent growth. Nissan finished in eleventh ahead of Volkswagen, FCA, Skoda and Citroen.