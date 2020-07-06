June 2020 Hatchback Sales – Alto, Tiago, i20, Kwid, Altroz, Swift

Maruti Suzuki Alto stood atop the standings in the hatchback space as 7,298 units were sold with YoY decline of 61 per cent

With 1,16,928 units sales in June 2020, the hatchbacks did play a major role in garnering volumes mainly in the mass market space. As much as five hatchbacks were features in the top ten sales charts for the month, and the Maruti Suzuki Alto did beat its bigger siblings to finish on top with a total of 7,298 units.

When compared to the same period in 2019, the Alto posted 61 per cent Year-on-Year sales de-growth as 18,733 units were sold during that period. The Wagon R came very close in second as it registered 6,972 units as against 10,228 units in June 2019 with 32 per cent volume drop. The Baleno secured third position with 69 per cent sales fall.

The premium hatchback competing against Hyundai Elite i20, Tata Altroz, VW Polo and Honda Jazz scored a total of 4,300 units as against 13,689 units during the corresponding period last year. The Celerio performed well last month as 4,145 units were recorded for fourth position as against 4,871 units with 15 per cent volume drop.

Model (+/-%) June 2020 Sales June 2019 Sales 1. Maruti Alto (-61%) 7,298 18,733 2. Maruti WagonR (-32%) 6,972 10,228 3. Maruti Baleno (-69%) 4,300 13,689 4. Maruti Celerio (-15%) 4,145 4,871 5. Tata Tiago (-27%) 4,069 5,537 6. Maruti Swift (-75%) 4,013 16,330 7. Hyundai Grand I10 (-48%) 3,593 6,907 8. Maruti S-Presso 3,160 – 9. Tata Altroz 3,104 – 10. Hyundai Elite I20 (-71%) 2,718 9,271 11. Renault Kwid (-44%) 2,441 4,360 12. Hyundai Santro (-63%) 1,513 4,141

The Tiago received a facelift earlier this year and it ended up as the fifth most sold hatchback in India last month as 4,069 units were sold against 5,537 units with 27 per cent de-growth. The Swift, on the other hand, could only manage to finish sixth last month ahead of its main rival Hyundai Grand i10 as 4,013 units were posted against 16,330 units with 75 per cent decline.

The two newcomers Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Tata Altroz finished in eighth and ninth respectively with 3,160 and 3,104 units. The former made its market debut in late 2019 while the latter stepped into the showrooms in January 2020. The Elite i20 rounded out the table with 2,718 units as against 9,271 units in June 2019 with 71 per cent decline.

The third generation Elite i20 will be introduced in the coming months with a heavily updated exterior and interior, and it will likely post a strong threat to Maruti Suzuki Baleno’s top spot in the B2 hatchback segment. The Renault Kwid and Hyundai Santro finished outside the top ten in eleventh and twelfth respectively last month.