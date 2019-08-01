Maruti Suzuki finished on top ahead of Hyundai, Mahindra and Tata in July 2019 but all of them posted negative YoY sales growth yet again

Maruti Suzuki India Limited continued to lead the proceedings in the month of July 2019 but the YoY de-growth showed how difficult the sales volumes have been – continuing the trend since the beginning of this year. In July 2019, Maruti Suzuki Sold 96,478 units as against 1,52,427 units during the same month last year.

This resulted in 36.7 per cent YoY sales decline. All the other manufacturers faced similar difficulties to garner volume sales but Hyundai Motor India Limited and Mahindra & Mahindra were able to limit the damage compared to others. The second-largest carmaker in the country sold 39,010 units as opposed to 43,481 units in July 2018.

With just 10.3 per cent YoY sales de-growth, Hyundai managed to avert the huge slump courtesy of the recently launched Venue that registered more than 50,000 bookings in just two months of its market debut. Mahindra finished in the third position with 16,800 units and during the corresponding month in 2018, 17,972 units were retailed.

Manufacturer (+/-%) July 2019 July 2018 1. Maruti Suzuki (-36.8%) 96,400 152,427 2. Hyundai (-10.3%) 39,010 43,481 3. Mahindra (-6.5%) 16,800 17,972 4. Tata Motors (-38.6%) 10,485 17,079 5. Toyota (-23.8%) 10,423 13,677 6. Honda (-48.7%) 10,250 19,970 7. Ford (-19.6%) 6,284 7,816 8. Renault (-41.1%) 3,660 6,217 9. Volkswagen(1.4%) 2,500 2,466 10. Nissan (-53.5%) 1,304 2,802 11. Skoda (-14.6%) 1,076 1,260 12. Fiat (-58.5%) 511 1,230

The largest passenger UV maker in India recorded a de-growth of 6.5 per cent last month. Tata Motors ended up fourth with 10,485 units but when compared to the same month last year, a total of 17,079 units were sold. The brand faced a massive decline of 38.6 per cent in July 2019.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor popped in at fifth position by finishing ahead of Honda by a slender margin of 173 units with 23.8 per cent sales decline. Honda Cars India, on the other hand, endured the biggest sales slump out of other mainstream volume sellers. The Japanese brand’s total domestic sales stood at 10,250 units as against 19,970 with YoY negative growth of 48.7 per cent.

Ford India closed out last month with a meagre 6,284 units compared to 7,816 units during July 2018 with 19.6 per cent sales drop. Renault encountered 3,660 unit sales in July 2019 with 41.1 per cent YoY de-growth while Volkswagen, Nissan and Skoda posted numbers good enough for tail end positions only. MG finished its first full month in the market with 1,508 dispatches of the Hector.