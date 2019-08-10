July 2019 Sales Analysis Of Recently Launched Cars – New Civic, Harrier, Glanza & More

While the Indian car market has been suffering from a low demand from last few months, some of the recently launched cars have been doing pretty well while others aren’t

As we’ve been saying, the Indian car market has been suffering from a sales slump, which has affected the popularity of most of the models. The drop in demand for vehicles is so huge that most of the carmakers have been reporting huge losses in their profit every month.

However, what’s interesting is that some of the recently launched models have been doing pretty good numbers on the sales charts, while others are just not finding enough traction. Here’s a look at our July 2019 sales analysis of these recently launched cars.

1. Ford Freestyle

Like we said, while some of the recently launched cars have been doing quite well for themselves, the others aren’t finding enough demand. The Ford Freestyle falls in the latter category. It clocked a sales figure of 550 units last month, which is a 74 per cent drop from 2,154 units sold in the same month last year.

2. Honda Amaze

The Maruti Dzire rival is a well-rounded offering that has been quite quick to impress many car buyers. However, compared to July 2018, its sales last month have dropped by almost 43 per cent from 10,180 units to just 5,818 units sold last month. In comparison, its arch rival Maruti Dzire, which itself experienced a 50 per cent drop in sales, sold. 12,923 copies.

3. Honda Civic

The Honda Civic returned to the Indian car market earlier this year in the form of the tenth-generation model. The latest Civic has been pretty quick with establishing itself well in the market. In fact, it was even quick to become the best selling D1-segment sedan soon after its launch.

Last month, it sold 181 copies, which isn’t bad for an expensive sedan in a SUV-hungry market of ours. However, it slipped to the second place, with the Skoda Octavia clocking a sale of 196 units. Last month, the Civic had sold 250 copies, while the Octy had managed only 176 units.

Model No. Of Units Sold In July 2019 Hyundai Venue 9,585 Honda Amaze 5,818 Hyundai Santro 5,309 Toyota Glanza 1,804 MG Hector 1,508 Mahindra Marazzo 956 Tata Harrier 740 Ford Freestyle 550 Honda Civic 181 Nissan Kicks 132 Mahindra Alturas G4 81 Toyota Yaris 51 Hyundai Kona EV 17

4. Hyundai Santro

While the latest Hyundai Santro hasn’t become a best-seller like its predecessor, it has been selling in pretty decent numbers. Last month, the A2-segment hatchback found 5,309 buyers, which is a 28 per cent improvement over the 4,141 copies it sold in June 2018.

5. Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue has become the latest sensation in the sub-4-metre SUV segment. With a total sale of 9,585 units last month, the Venue has become the highest-selling compact SUV in the country.

In July 2018, the Venue registered a 9% higher sales tally than the 8,763 units sold in June 2019. The Maruti Vitara Brezza could manage a sales number of just 5,302 units last month, thereby falling to the second spot on the sales charts of its segment.

6. Hyundai Kona EV

The Hyundai Kona EV becomes the first all-electric model from the South Korean carmaker and is currently the only SUV on sale in the country to have a pure electric powertrain. While the company has set a rather optimistic monthly sales target of 50 units a month, the Kona EV found only 17 buyers last month. That said, it’s still encouraging to see our country’s car buyers slowly but surely warming up to the idea of having cars powered by electricity.

7. Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo is easily the most modern MPV to have even come from the home-grown carmaker. With 956 units sold last month, the costlier-than-Ertiga-but-cheaper-than-Crysta MPV has been clocking decent sales figures on a monthly basis. Compared to 1,206 units sold in June 2018, the Marazzo, however, registered a 21 per cent lower sales tally last month.

The Marazzo is a well-rounded offering that boasts of shark-inspired styling, a grunty 1.5-litre diesel engine and first-in-world ladder-on-frame architecture to support a transversely-mounted engine.

8. Mahindra Alturas G4

The flagship model from Mahindra and Mahindra could find only 81 buyers last month. This is even lower than the 109 units it sold in June 2018. The Alturas G4 is basically a rebadged latest-gen Ssangyong Rexton. It rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

9. MG Hector

The MG Hector seems to be a huge blockbuster in making. Last month, which was its first ever full month of sale in the country, the SUV found 1,508 buyers. This helped it outclass traditional best-sellers like Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Harrier.

The company has already received a huge number of bookings for its first-ever model for the country and has closed the order book to prevent the waiting period from soaring even higher. However, it will be now interesting to see if the current waiting period would push the customers cancel their booking and opt for the upcoming Kia Seltos instead.

10. Nissan Kicks

The Nissan Kicks has pretty much failed to entice the SUV buyers of the country. With just 132 units sold last month, it was among the lowest-selling models in its price bracket. Even in June 2018, the Kicks could find only 128 buyers. Recently, the company has launched a new variant of its SUV to try and find more buyers but it remains to be seen if the sales of this SUV would even pick up.

11. Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier is the newest offering from the homegrown carmaker hand bas been very quick with establishing itself well in the market. Last month, it sold 740 copies, which, while not bad, is a 39 per cent drop from 1,216 units sold in June 2018.

The drop in sales seems to be a result of the advent of the MG Hector, which has started off with a more positive response than the Harrier. The company is about to launch the Black Edition, automatic and AWD-equipped variants of the Harrier, which could help the SUV with a better response from the SUV.

12. Toyota Glanza

The Toyota Glanza is nothing but a re-badged Maruti Baleno that is being sold by Toyota Kirloskar Motor dealerships across the country. In the first month of its sales, the Glanza has found 1,804 customers, which is not bad at all for a badge-engineered copy of another model.

It does look like the rebadging exercise would benefit the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese carmaker in the long run. In the months to come, TKM is even expected to launch a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga.

13. Toyota Yaris

The Toyota Yaris is unarguably the biggest loser on this list today. With just 51 copies sold last month, it has suffered from a massive 96 per cent drop in popularity from 1,400 copies sold in June last year. The Yaris is its company’s only contender in the C2 sedan segment of our market and could be discontinued in the coming months owing to its totally dismal sales performance.

In fact, there have been talks of the company contemplating the launch of an all-new model to replace the Yaris. The sedan in question here would be a rebadged version of the hot-selling Maruti Ciaz. This will be similar to what the company has already done with the Maruti Baleno to Toyota Glanza transition.