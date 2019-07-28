July 2019 Discounts XUV500, Compass, Scorpio, Kicks, Duster, Tucson

Carmakers are providing hefty discounts across their portfolio in July 2019 as several popular SUV models have become more attractive for buyers

Automobile manufacturers are offering huge discounts on their SUVs during this monsoon season. Since SUVs have seen increased popularity in recent years, attracting customers with big offers is part of the brands trying to improve volume sales, considering the unauspicious circumstances prevailing in the industry.

The Compass has witnessed a drastic decline in volume for quite a long while and is the only strong seller from the American company. Thus, Jeep is offering Rs. 30,000 cash discount with the Compass Limited (O). The XUV500, on the other hand, gets a range of offers including Rs. 26,000 cash discount, Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 9,000 corporate discount.

Along with the accessories worth Rs. 10,000 the total tally is a massive sum of Rs. 70,000. The arrival of new mid-size SUVs meant that Hyundai Tucson is struggling to garner big volume and this month the cumulative discount stands at Rs. 1.50 lakh (Rs. 75,000 Exchange, Rs. 25,000 Cash and Rs. 50,000 Hyundai Associate).

Mid-Size SUVs Discount Offers in July 2019 Jeep Compass Limited (O) Rs 30,000 Cash Discount Hyundai Tucson Rs 75,000 Exchange + Rs 25,000 Cash + Rs 50,000 Hyundai Associate Nissan Kicks Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus on Petrol and Rs 70,000 Exchange Bonus on Diesel Mahindra XUV500 Rs 26,000 Cash + Rs 10,000 Accessories + Rs 25,000 Exchange + Rs 9000 Corporate, Rs. 1 Lakh on 2018 MY MG Hector 5 Year Warranty + 5 Year RSA + 5 Labor Free Services Renault Duster Rs 50,000 Cash + Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus Honda BR-V Rs 1,10,000 Benefits inclusive of Exchange Bonus Mahindra Scorpio Rs 60,000 Benefits including Exchange Tata Harrier & Hyundai Creta No Offers

Nissan launched the Kicks in January 2019 but it did not become as popular as some of its rivals. The Japanese firm is offering Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus on petrol and Rs. 70,000 exchange bonus on diesel variants of the pre-facelifted version of the mid-size SUV in July 2019. Renault incorporated a number of updates into the Duster lineup only five days ago.

The M0 platform based SUV is retailed with Rs. 50,000 cash discount and Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus as well. Introduced late last month in an aggressive price bracket, the MG Hector has taken the mid-size SUV segment by storm and is sold with a warranty of five years, five free labour services and five-year road-side assistance.

The underwhelming Honda BR-V gets benefits of up to Rs. 1.10 lakh including the exchange bonus and it could be discontinued in a few months time. Inclusive of the exchange bonus, the Scorpio comes with Rs. 60,000 discount. The workhorse is getting a brand new generation early next year with an all-new BSVI diesel engine.

It is worth noting that terms and conditions apply on the above offers and are on select variants. The mid-size segment-leading Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier do not come under any sort of discounts this month.