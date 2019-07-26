July 2019 Discounts On Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid & Maruti Alto

Brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata and Renault are offering good discounts on their popular models in the month of July 2019

The automobile industry is facing stern times of late as the rapid decline in sales numbers has resulted in some manufacturers opting for production cuts. The massive volume slump across the board has also prompted brands to avail huge discounts even for the top-selling models.

As for Tata Motors, its best-selling Tiago gets varying discounts across the range. In July 2019, the XE, XM and XZ variants of the hatchback are offered with Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus and first-year insurance in Rs. 4,999. The Tiago XZ Plus petrol gains Rs. 10,000 cash discount and as much exchange bonus.

The diesel variants of the Tiago come with Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus and insurance in the first year. Renault’s Kwid has seen sharp decline in sales figures over the last year or so and is sold with Rs. 10,000 cash discount, warranty for four years and roadside assistance.

Cars Discounts In July 2019 Tata Tiago XE, XM, XZ 1st Year Insurance in Rs 4999 + Rs 10K Exchange Bonus Tata Tiago XZ Plus Petrol Rs 10K Cash + 10K Exchange Bonus Tata Tiago Diesel 1st Year Insurance + Rs 15K Exchange Bonus Renault Kwid Rs 10K Cash Discount + 4 Year Warranty + 4 Year RSA. Additional 10K Exchange Bonus exclusively on Rxt (O) Maruti Alto 800 BS6 Rs 20K Cash + 20K Exchange Alto K10 Manual (Petrol, CNG) Rs 20K Cash + 20K Exchange Alto K10 AMT Rs 30K Cash + 20K Exchange Celerio Manual (Petrol, CNG) Rs 25K Cash + 20K Exchange Celerio AMT Rs 30K Cash + 20K Exchange

It also sees an added exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 on the top-spec Rxt (O) trim this month. The largest carmaker in the country, Maruti Suzuki, encounters Rs. 20,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus for the Alto 800 BSVI variant launches earlier this year along with Rs. 5,000 corporate bonus.

The petrol- and CNG-spec models of the Alto K10 are retailed with Rs. 20,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus for the manual transmission. The Alto K10 AMT, on the other hand, is offered with Rs. 30,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus.

The standard petrol and CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio get Rs. 25,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus while the AMT version is sold with Rs. 30,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus in July 2019. All the offers mentioned above are for select variants in Delhi,