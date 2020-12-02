John Abraham Adds A BMW S 1000 RR And Honda CBR1000RR-R To His Garage

Apart from the new BMW S 1000 RR and the Honda CBR100RR-R, John Abraham’s garage also houses the likes of Aprilia RSV4 RF, Yamaha YZF R1, MV Agusta F3 800, Ducati Panigale V4, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R and Yamaha Vmax

John Abraham is not only a celebrated Bollywood actor, but is also an automobile aficionado. The handsome hunk never misses a chance to show off his exotic high-end car as well as sports bike collection. Now, the actor has added two new motorcycles to his garage, i.e. the BMW S 1000 RR as well as the Honda CBR1000RR-R.

In his latest post on social media, John revealed his brand spanking new BMW S 1000 RR, with the caption “New sweet child of mine.” However, a previously posted image on his Instagram account already revealed his new S 1000 RR finished in the Black Storm Metallic paint scheme, parked alongside his other superbikes.

Interestingly, just behind the Beemer was also the new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, that was launched in the Indian market in July this year. Apart from these two litre-class superbikes, the Bollywood actor also owns motorcycles like Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Aprilia RSV4 RF, Yamaha YFZ-R1, Ducati Panigale V4, MV Agusta F3 800, as well as the Yamaha Vmax.

Talking about the BMW S 1000 RR, it comes equipped with a 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder water/oil-cooled engine that comes with four titanium valves per cylinder, as well as BMW ShiftCam. The engine produces 203.8 hp of maximum power at 13,500 rpm, along with 113 Nm of peak torque, which is delivered at 11,000 Nm. The engine is tuned to churn out a maximum of 203.8 bhp at 13,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

On the other hand, Honda offers the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade with a 1000 cc in-line four-cylinder 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC liquid-cooled engine that belts out 214.5 hp power at 14,500 rpm, and a 113 Nm torque at 12,500 rpm. Similar to the Beemer, the Honda bike also gets a 6-speed transmission.

The Honda CBR1000RR-R that John Abraham owns, also gets a black paint scheme which is called Matte Pearl Morion Black.