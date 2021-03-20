Jeep’s Upcoming Compact Electric SUV Digitally Rendered

Jeep is developing a new entry-level SUV for Europe, which will be offered with IC-engine options as well as a fully-electric powertrain

Jeep is currently developing a new compact SUV, to compete with the likes of Nissan Juke and Volkswagen T-Cross in the European markets. For this upcoming Jeep SUV, FCA is expected to utilise PSA’s CMP architecture. It will be offered as a rugged alternative to the mainstream crossovers, offering the same level of practicality without compromising on off-road capabilities.

This upcoming Jeep compact SUV will be available with a fully-electric powertrain, along with petrol (and maybe diesel) engine options. The vehicle is expected to go on sale in Europe sometime during 2022. Here, we have a digitally-rendered image, created by Avarvarii, which shows us what the upcoming Jeep compact e-SUV might look like upon launch.

The design seems to be inspired by Suzuki Jimny, which is one of the best low-cost off-road SUVs in the world. This upcoming Jeep SUV is expected to have a rugged design, and will be slightly bigger than 4 metres in length. The digitally-created model gets round headlamps and a flat bonnet. The front grille gets Jeep’s signature seven-slot design, and the front bumper has a simple, clean look.

The SUV gets black plastic cladding all around, including on the square-ish wheel arches. The doors have exposed hinges, just like on Jeep Wrangler. The roof is flat and devoid of roof rails, and we also see a set of single-tone alloy wheels on the vehicle. The overall design is extremely boxy, giving the SUV a somewhat retro-inspired look.

As stated before, the upcoming Jeep compact SUV will be built on the CMP architecture, which also underpins Peugeot 2008 and DS 3 Crossback. This platform can accommodate petrol, diesel, as well as electric powertrains. It will likely have a hybrid or plug-in hybrid variant as well, to help keep the emissions down.

Jeep is also developing a new compact SUV for the Indian market, which is expected to be based on the upcoming Citroen C21 SUV. It will be a made-in-India model, to keep costs low, and will compete against the likes of Maruti Vitara Breza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, etc.