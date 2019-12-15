Jeep Working On A Hyundai Venue, Ford Ecosport Rival SUV – Report

The upcoming entry-model will be slotted below the Renegade SUV in Jeep’s lineup, to rival Ford Ecosport, Vitara Brezza, Toyota Raize and Suzuki Jimny

Currently, the most affordable Jeep you can get in the United States is the Renegade SUV, which the American carmaker will likely showcase in India around the 2020 Auto Expo, and launch the car in the market later. However, the automaker is apparently working on a new entry-level SUV, which will also be brought to our market sometime in 2021.

The “ultra-compact” SUV will likely be introduced in India first, followed by other markets in 2022. Jeep will pit the small SUV against the likes of the Toyota Raize, Ford EcoSport and Suzuki Jimny among other compact crossovers in the international markets.

Jeep could also bring a fully-electric and PHEV versions of the new upcoming SUV, depending on the market demand. Talking about the upcoming car, Jeep’s European Head of Brand Marketing, Marco Pigozzi, said that the car will offer day-to-day practicality and will still carry the brand’s off-roading DNA.

“The car will be able to be used as a bad-ass Jeep, but it has also been designed to be used every day,” Pigozzi said. He also confirmed that the car will have a total length of around 4 metres. The car could be based on the Peugeot-Citroen Common Modular Platform which is used for electric versions of Vauxhall Corsa, DS3 Crossback and Peugeot 208.

As of now, Jeep only offers one car in India, which is the Compass. The Indian-spec Compass comes equipped with a Fiat sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 170 hp of max power and 350 Nm peak torque, along with a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit which is rated at 160 hp/250 Nm. The Compass is due for a mid-life update, which Jeep will likely launch next year with BS6-compliant engines.

The carmaker is also working on a new seven-seat SUV for the Indian market, which will share its platform with the Compass. The car, which is internally codenamed as Jeep 598, was recently spotted testing in Brazil, covered in heavy camouflage. Jeep will likely launch the 7-seat SUV in India in 2021 as well.