Jeep Sold 500+ Units Of Meridian SUV in Sept 2022

The newly launched Jeep Meridian SUV is one of the strongest rivals to the Toyota Fortuner and the MG Gloster

Jeep launched the new Jeep Meridian in the country a few months ago at a starting price of Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) to take on the rivals like the Fortuner and is offering it as a premium and a feature-rich SUV. The SUV is offered with diesel engine options and shares a similar platform that the Compass is based on.

Soon after the launch, Meridian is giving stiff competition to its rivals and the brand sold over 500 units of the Meridian last month. Jeep India recorded a total sales of 1116 units in September 2022 in India and is currently offering two products in the country – Compass and Meridian.

While Compass recorded a total sales volume of 607 units last month, a total of 507 units of the Meridian were sold in the country in September 2022. The Jeep Meridian is priced from Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant and is offered only with a 170 hp 2.0L diesel engine which can be had with both 4X2 and 4X4 setup.

It is currently offered in five variant options – Limited MT FWD, Limited (O) MT FWD, Limited AT FWD, Limited (O) AT FWD, and Limited (O) AT 4X4. The range-topping trim is priced at Rs 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For a quick comparison, the Meridian undercuts the Skoda Kodiaq by 5 lakhs and is cheaper than all other rivals like the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and the Mahindra Alturas G4. It measures 4769 mm in length, 1859 mm in width, 1682 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2794 mm.

On the features front, it is offered with features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, and more. Inside, it gets a new brown-black interior colour scheme with a new quilted pattern for the seat upholstery. Strong rumours suggest that the new Meridian will be launched with a six-seat configuration in near future.