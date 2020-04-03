Jeep Set To Introduce Electric Vehicles By 2022 – Details

Jeep’s global president, Christian Meunier has confirmed the brand’s to speed up its EV development since the market trend is transitioning at a fast pace

The entire automobile industry its shifting towards electrification in a bid to reduce pollution and save the planet. Jeep, the American automaker that specialises in SUVs, is currently working on introducing hybrid variants of its current offerings. However, the manufacturers’ global president, Christian Meunier confirmed that Jeep will also focusing on introducing pure electric vehicles in the market within the next few years.

Jeep showcased plug-in hybrid versions of the Renegade, Compass and the Wrangler at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 in January. The said variants of the cars are badged 4xe, and offer a 50 km (31 mile) pure electric range, and are all expected to hit the markets this year.

Meunier, while talking to a different publication, said that while going the electric way is better for the environment, it is also an opportunity to improve the capabilities of Jeep SUVs and trucks to make them more exciting both on the road as well as off road. It will also help hardcore off-roaders and adventurers, since the batteries of the EVs can also be used to power external electrical equipment such as compressor kits, lights, camping gear etc.

The European and Chinese markets are quickly adapting to electrification, and Jeep feels its critical to speed up its EV ambitions in order to stay relevant. The first electrified model to be showcased by Jeep was the Commander PHEV, which is a five-seat SUV sold exclusively in the Chinese market. The battery pack gives the Commander an additional 70 km (43 miles) of range on electric power alone.

Jeep had previously stated that the brand would have a total of four fully electric-vehicles in its line-up by 2022, but hasn’t given out details about the cars or their launch yet. The first fully-electric car to be launched by the American brand could be the Wrangler EV, since Christian Meunier claimed that an electric Wrangler would be able to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in six seconds, thereby outperforming its ICE counterpart.