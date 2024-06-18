Jeep Renegade Compact SUV Confirmed To Be Revived As An EV

The next generation Jeep Renegade will be based on a brand new platform and it will be launched as an EV in 2027

Jeep has announced plans to reintroduce the Renegade nameplate in 2027 as an EV following its discontinuation last year. It won’t have any commonalities with the old ICE model though as it will boast brand new underpinnings, a more feature-packed interior, modern electronics and an electric drivetrain.

The American automaker’s Chief Executive Officer, Antonio Filosa, confirmed the Renegade’s comeback during a presentation to investors last week. It has also been noted that the base variant will be priced at less than USD 25,000 (Rs. 20.85 lakh approximately) while the regular petrol and hybrid variants have not been taken out of the equation.

To achieve such an ambitious price point, Stellantis’ CEO Carlos Tavares admits that his brand has to produce lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries in the US. However, neither Jeep nor Stellantis can manufacture the more affordable LFP batteries currently due to multiple reasons. Jeep debuted the Wagoneer S as its first all-electric vehicle recently.

The Recon is all set to arrive later this year as well. Jeep’s product roadmap also comprises the next-generation Compass, which will arrive towards the closure of 2027 but it may not make its way to India, at least immediately. The brand has lined up two brand new vehicles for 2025: one will be underpinned by the STLA Large and the other by the STLA Medium platforms.

Moreover, updates to the Wagoneer, Wrangler, Grand Cherokee and Gladiator will also be part of the upcoming range. The new Cherokee is the most likely candidate to be built on the Medium platform. For the Large model, the 4xe versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer full-size SUVs will fill this slot. These are claimed to be range extender setups.

Jeep is currently developing the mid-life update of the Meridian for India. As we previously suggested, Jeep might take advantage of Citroen’s heavily localised CMP platform to introduce a new SUV but nothing has been confirmed yet. The modular architecture has given rise to the C3, eC3 and C3 Aircross, while the Basalt midsize SUV coupe will launch soon domestically.