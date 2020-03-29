Jeep Preparing Compact SUV To Rival Vitara Brezza And Venue – Details

Jeep plans on entering the compact SUV segment in India with a sub-4m SUV that will be built keeping in mind Jeep’s off-roading DNA, while also be a practical daily driver

Jeep is currently working on introducing an entry level sub-4m SUV for the international markets, which will be slotted under the Renagade in Jeep’s foreign line-up. The upcoming smallest Jeep will also be brought to the Indian market, and would go on to compete against the likes of other sub-4m SUVs in India, including Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport among others.

The popularity of small SUVs and crossovers seems to be increasing by the day, especially in developing nations, and a leading SUV manufacturer like Jeep wouldn’t want to miss out. The compact SUV could be introduced in the Indian market first, where the sub-4m SUV segment is currently the most popular SUV segment.

Later on, Jeep could introduce it in other parts of the world. Jeep’s European Head of Brand Marketing, Marco Pigozzi, earlier claimed that the upcoming compact SUV will stay true to the Jeep brand’s off-roading DNA, and will additionally offer day-to-day practicality as well. Given the current market transition from ICE powertrains to electric motors, Jeep could also launch fully-electric or PHEV versions of the car, depending on the market demand.

In India, no compact SUV is currently offered with an all-wheel drive configuration. Hence, if Jeep launches a Trail Rated variant of the compact car, it would go on to have its own cult following. However, pricing is an important aspect in the said segment and it will be interesting to see how aggressively Jeep can price the small SUV.

As of now, the smallest Jeep one can purchase in India is the Compass, which is currently priced between Rs 16.49 lakh for the base trim, which goes up to Rs 27.6 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end Trailhawk Rated version.

The Compass uses a Fiat sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 170 hp of power and 350 Nm torque. Also on offer is a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol mill which puts out 160 hp and 250 Nm. Jeep is also evaluating a seven-seat SUV for the Indian market, which could be based on the Compass, which would be pitted against the upcoming Tata Gravitas and the MG Hector Plus.