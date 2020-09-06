Jeep Officially Unveils 375 HP Wrangler 4xe Plug-In Hybrid

Following the Jeep Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe, the Wrangler has also gained a new plug-in hybrid model for MY2021

With carmakers rapidly adopting electrification to clean up their emissions, Jeep has decided to take another quick step towards it. Just weeks after the company had officially debuted its first two plug-in hybrid cars, Compass 4xe and Renegade 4xe, Jeep has now added a PHEV variant to the Wrangler range as well, available for the 2021 model year.

There are only a few subtle visual differences on the Wrangler 4xe, compared to the “regular” models. The 4xe variant gets blue-coloured tow hooks, blue inserts on the hood, and on the outline of the Vinyl badging. Other than that, it also uses a blue colour for the interior trim highlights and stitching on the upholstery as well.

The new 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe utilises a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which generates a maximum power of 270 HP (at 5,250 rpm) and a peak torque of 400 Nm (at 3,000 rpm). The petrol mill is paired to an electric motor, which can produce 44 HP and 53 Nm, and a transmission traction motor which develops 134 HP and 245 Nm. The setup comes mated to an 8-speed transmission.

The battery pack on the Wrangler 4xe consists of a 400V, 17kWh Lithium-ion unit, which has been placed under the second-row seats. Jeep has also redesigned the rear seats to allow people to flip them up and access the said battery. It has a separate, dedicated cooling and heating system as well, to ensure that the battery always remains at optimum temperature.

The manufacturer has also ensured that all the electronics are sealed and waterproof. What’s even more impressive is that this PHEV variant has the same water-wading capacity as the regular models (76 cm or 30 inches). There are three driving modes (E Selec system) on offer here – hybrid, electric, and eSave.

The hybrid mode starts the vehicle in electric mode and turns-on the engine when the battery charge reduces. The electric mode prioritises driving on an electric charge, and waits till the battery is nearly depleted or when additional power is required, to switch to internal combustion. The last mode, eSave, conserves battery charge by prioritising driving on fossil fuels.

The Jeep Wrangler PHEV will be available in three variants – 4xe, Sahara 4xe, and Rubicon 4xe. All these trims will be available with 4WD and low-ratio transfer case. The Wrangler 4xe will be available worldwide, including India as well, although it will be a CBU import for our market. Prices will be revealed at the launch, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks.