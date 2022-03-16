Jeep Meridian World Premiere On March 29; India Launch In May

Jeep Meridian will go on sale around May in India and it will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine

The pictures of the Jeep Meridian were revealed a few weeks back but the official details surrounding the three-row SUV will be released along with its availability upon the world premiere on March 29, 2022. The Meridian is based on the popular Compass SUV and it has been spotted testing on public roads several months already.

The Jeep Meridian will reach showrooms around May this year and only recently, the American manufacturer introduced the facelifted Compass Trailhawk range-topping variant and the locally manufactured Grand Cherokee will debut later this year. The. Jeep Meridian is the India-spec version of the seven-seater Compass known as the Commander sold in the Latin American markets.

The three-row SUV will be rolled out of the Ranjangaon facility which will act as a production hub for the right-hand-drive version as it will be shipped to many export markets. The Meridian is a lot similar to the Commander on the design front but has its peculiar touches too. It is also longer than the regular Compass giving a better road presence.

The Meridian takes plenty of styling cues from the Jeep models sold abroad and is more relatable to the Grand Cherokee with an upright front fascia boasting prominent LED headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights, wider air intake, vertical chrome grille slats, a thick chrome trim running across the width of the bumper, wider central air intake, etc.

To accommodate the third row of seats, the rear doors are made longer and the rectangular wheel arches complement the set of newly designed alloy wheels. It also boasts an upright tailgate structure, LED tail lamps and a large greenhouse. As for the performance, the familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine will be utilised.

The interior will have a lot in common with the Compass and the features list comprises a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an all-digital instrument console, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging facility, seven airbags, adaptive cruise control, and so on.