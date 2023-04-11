Jeep Meridian Upland & Meridian X Special Editions Launched In India

Bookings for the Jeep Meridian Upland and Meridian X special editions are open and the deliveries will be imminent

Jeep India has today announced the launch of the Meridian X and Meridian Upland in the domestic market. The reservations for the special editions have commenced at authorised dealerships present across the country and also online and the deliveries will be imminent. The brand says the Meridian X and Meridian Upland pertain to ‘adventures in urban and offroad’.

With the special editions, the American SUV manufacturer has introduced two new colour schemes namely Silvery Moon and Galaxy Blue. Jeep has noted that the Meridian X will suit ‘urban lifestyle where customers are looking for elegance and a premium drive experience.’ It offers visual enhancements to differentiate itself from the regular model.

The exterior gains grey finished roof and alloy wheels with grey pocket, body-coloured lowers along with additions such as side moulding and puddle lamps. The cabin comes with modifications such as ambient lighting to enhance the premium appeal. The Jeep Meridian Upland is said to have enhanced adventure elements for buyers wanting to go anywhere.

It comes with a roof carrier and side steps alongside splash guards, a boot organizer, sunshades, cargo mats, a tyre inflator and a unique decal on the bonnet. Customers will have the option to choose a rear entertainment package in both special editions enabling the presence of a Wi-Fi-enabled 11.6-inch screen to play apps and content at 50 per cent of the selling price.

Speaking of the new launches, Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep® Brand India, said, “We are very excited to launch the special edition of the Jeep® Meridian highlighting the duality of the SUV in distinct styling. We’re taking the Jeep® Meridian to another level with the new Special Editions, which adds a distinctive look that will stand out on both the off-road trails and on the streets. The additional equipment makes these special editions unique, appealing to a wider customer base.”

The seven-seater is based on the Compass and comes with many best-in-class features including the highest power-to-weight ratio and fastest acceleration as it can do zero to 100 kmph in just 10.8 seconds before topping out at 198 kmph. The Meridian range currently starts at Rs. 32.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Features such as sidesteps, ambient lighting, unique floor mats, a panoramic sunroof, Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system and a 4X4 Selec-Terrain system are common to both special editions.