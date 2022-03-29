Jeep Meridian Seven-Seater SUV Unveiled In India Ahead Of Launch

Jeep Meridian derives power from a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm and is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission

The Jeep Meridian three-row SUV has officially been unveiled in India today ahead of its market launch. It follows the launch of the facelifted Compass Trailhawk and the made-in-India Grand Cherokee is also bound for this calendar year. The Jeep Meridian is based on the highly popular Compass and is essentially the India-spec version of the Commander retailed in South America.

Just like the Compass, the Jeep Meridian is produced at the brand’s Ranjangaon facility and it will act as a production hub for the RHD version that will be exported to international markets. According to the American SUV manufacturer, the Meridian targets youthful and energetic customers who love to bring their friends and family along on long adventures.

The SUV is said to have 60+ safety features including six airbags as standard across the range. It is claimed to have best-in-class performance with zero to 100 kmph acceleration time of 10.8 seconds before reaching a top speed of 198 kmph. The Meridian has several commonalities with the Commander and is longer than the standard five-seater Compass.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine produces a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission driving only the front wheels and it has a power to weight ratio of 95 hp per tonne. The India-made SUV is claimed to be of global standards while carrying more than 80 per cent local content.

On the outside, the Jeep Meridian comes with plenty of chrome accents, sharp-looking LED headlights, signature vertical chrome slats, new LED Daytime Running Lights, wide central air inlet, familiar trapezoidal wheel arches, newly designed 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, LED taillights, a large greenhouse with longer rear doors compared to the Compass to accommodate the third row (with a fold/tumble entry into the third row), an upright tailgate, etc.

Claimed to offer the biggest cabin space in the segment, the Jeep Meridian has a unibody architecture. third row dedicated AC evacuator unit, independent suspension with FSD and HRS, 80-degree rear door opening, UConnect 5, nine-speaker Alpine-sourced audio system, automatic climate control system with 30 per cent faster cooling, and so on.

The features list is borrowed from the Compass as it boasts a two-tone black and brown cabin, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, an all-digital instrument cluster, a large panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, steering wheel with mounted controls, third-row inclination of up to 32 degrees, brown shade with unique quilt pattern for the leather seats, etc.

The Meridian will compete against seven-seater full-sized SUVs like Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster along with Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tiguan. It will be launched by June 2022 and is said to have its engine specifically calibrated to suit its characteristics and the clutch has also been modified compared to the Compass.