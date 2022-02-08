Jeep Meridian Seven-Seater India Launch Around July 2022

Jeep Meridian is expected to be priced in upwards of Rs. 30 lakh and it will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing around 200 hp

Jeep India is expected to launch the Meridian around July 2022 in the domestic market and it has been spotted testing numerous times already on public roads. It is part of the three new launches planned by the American manufacturer this year. The Jeep Meridian is the seven-seater version of the popular Compass and is already on sale in LATAM markets as the Commander.

The three-row SUV sits on the same architecture as the Compass and is re-engineered to accommodate the third row. It has bigger dimensions than the regular five-seater with a longer wheelbase and bigger rear overhang and doors. The styling is also tweaked with a new tailgate, tail lamps and rear bumper to differentiate itself from the Compass.

The front fascia also gets its share of design revisions compared to the Compass. In a similar fashion to the Commander, the Jeep Meridian has taken design inspiration from the Grand Cherokee. It boasts a more prominent headlamp assembly and redesigned front bumper. The interior also gets its share of changes and the equipment list will be more premium.

Since it is based on the Compass, there will be several commonalities as well. The upcoming Jeep Meridian is an important model for the brand considering that it garners the majority of its sales volumes from the Compass alone. It definitely needs to be accompanied by a volume-based model for long term sustainability and the brand is also working on a sub-four-metre SUV.

The features list of the Jeep Meridian comprises a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument console, ventilated front seats, wireless charging facility, panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, cruise control, steering wheel with mounted controls, etc.

The Meridian could be offered in six- and seven-seater layouts and it could get ADAS based active safety features as well. As for the performance, a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel mild-hybrid engine develops around 200 hp and it will be offered with a nine-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.