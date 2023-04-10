Jeep Meridian Price Slashed By Upto Rs. 2.35 Lakh This Month

Jeep has reduced the price of the entry-level variants of the Compass and Meridian by up to Rs. 2.35 lakh; The SUVs are now BS6 Phase 2 compliant

With the latest BS6 Phase 2 RDE (Real Driving Emission) norms already in effect, the majority of automobile manufacturers have hiked the prices across the range. However, Jeep India is an exception here, as the company has reduced the price of Compass and Meridian SUVs. Along with this, the company has also increased the prices of some variants of both SUVs.

Jeep Compass Updated Price: April 2023

The American SUV maker has reduced the price of the base petrol variant i.e. Sport AT by Rs. 1.08 lakh. The prices of the other two petrol variants remain unchanged. On the other hand, all the diesel variants get a constant price bump of Rs. 35,000.

Jeep Compass New Price Old Price Sport AT Petrol 20.99 Lakh 22.07 Lakh Limited AT Petrol 26.09 Lakh 26.09 Lakh S AT Petrol 28.29 Lakh 28.29 Lakh Sport Manual Diesel 21.44 Lakh 21.09 Lakh Limited Manual Diesel 25.64 Lakh 25.29 Lakh S Manual Diesel 27.84 Lakh 27.49 Lakh Limited 4X4 AT Diesel 29.44 Lakh 29.09 Lakh S 4X4 AT Diesel 31.64 Lakh 31.29 Lakh

Jeep Meridian Updated Price: April 2023

Much like its younger sibling Compass, Meridian has got a massive price cut of Rs. 2.35 lakh. This price cut is only for the base Limited MT variant and post this price update, the range of Meridian starts from Rs. 27.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the Limited AT variant remains the same, while other trims get a price increase of Rs. 35,000.

Jeep Meridian Old Price New Price Limited MT 30.10 Lakh 27.75 Lakh Limited AT 32.00 Lakh 32.00 Lakh Limited (O) MT 32.60 Lakh 32.95 Lakh Limited (O) AT 34.50 Lakh 34.85 Lakh Limited (O) AT 4WD 37.15 Lakh 37.50 Lakh

In addition to this price hike, Compass and Meridian now comply with the BS6 Phase 2 norms. The powertrain option remains the same and there are no alternations to the equipment on offer as well.