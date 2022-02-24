Jeep Meridian Officially Revealed In India; Launch In May 2022

Jeep Meridian will be launched in India in May 2022 with a 2.0-litre diesel engine while a 1.3-litre turbo petrol will join the fray later

Following the announcement of the product name and revealing pictures of the camouflaged prototype, Jeep India has today unveiled the Meridian seven-seater premium SUV. Based on the Compass, the Jeep Meridian will be rolled out of the brand’s Ranjangaon facility near Pune, Maharashtra in May 2022 and will go on sale in the same month.

The updated 2022 Jeep Compass Trailhawk will be introduced in the coming weeks while the locally assembled new generation Grand Cherokee will be launched in the second half of this year. Back to the Jeep Meridian, it has several commonalities with the Jeep Commander sold in the South American market. It will have design changes compared to the regular Compass.

The front fascia of the Jeep Meridian comprises a unique chrome slated front grille, muscular bonnet structure, a sporty bumper with a thick horizontal line covering the width, wide central air intake, and Jeep badge mounted on the edge of the bonnet. Other styling highlights are squared-off wheel arches, black body cladding, and ‘Meridian’ embossed on the front doors, tall pillars, large windows and prominent roof rails.

At the rear, the seven-seater SUV gains wraparound LED tail lamps and an upright tailgate. The Meridian will be offered in single- and dual-tone colour schemes. As for the performance, the Meridian will be available with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Multijet II diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain will be paired with a six-speed MT or a nine-speed AT with the former boasting a 4×2 system and the latter in 4×2 and 4×4 configurations. A mild-hybrid version of the same engine developing around 200 PS will join the fray later globally while a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol found elsewhere will be retailed later in India as the 1.4-litre petrol from Compass won’t be used.

The Jeep Meridian 4×4 will take on Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X and MG Gloster in the seven-seater full-size SUV space. The interior features a brown theme with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system sitting in the middle. It will also be equipped with an all-digital instrument console, sunroof, ventilated seats, leather upholstery, adjustable headrests, layered dashboard with metallic accents, Y-shaped alloy wheels and so on.