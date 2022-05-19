Jeep Meridian (Fortuner Rival) Launched In India At Rs. 29.90 Lakh

Jeep Meridian is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm

Jeep India has today announced the launch of the Meridian three-row SUV in the domestic market. It is priced at Rs. 29.90 lakh for the base Limited MT FWD trim, Rs. 32.40 lakh for the Limited (O) MT FWD, Rs. 31.80 lakh for the Limited AT FWD, Rs. 34.30 lakh for the Limited (O) AT FWD and Rs. 36.95 lakh for the Limited (O) AT 4X4 range-topping variant (all prices, ex-showroom India).

The Meridian is based on the popular Compass and its bookings are already open officially for an initial token of Rs. 50,000 while the deliveries will commence next month across the country. The Jeep Meridian competes against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tiguan. It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a nine-speed automatic transmission is offered as an option with the 4WD system restricted to the automatic trim. The exterior of the Meridian boasts a vertically slated front grille, LED headlights with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, and sharp-looking wraparound LED taillights.

Other highlights are chrome accents in a number of places, black finished Outside Rearview Mirrors and roof, silver-finished skid plates, a set of newly designed 18-inch alloy wheels, and so on. The interior is also loaded with equipment including a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless charging facility, and a large panoramic sunroof.

You could also find ventilated driver and co-passenger seats, automatic climate control system, an all-digital instrument console, cruise control, electric tumble function giving access to the third-row seats, a 360-degree camera system, LED fog lamps with cornering function, six airbags as standard across the range, powered tailgate, etc.

The Jeep Meridian can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 10.8 seconds and is said to achieve a top speed of 198 kmph. The Meridian is bigger than the Compass as it measures 4,769 mm long, 1,859 mm wide and stands 1,698 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,782 mm. It tips the weighing scale at 1,798 kg for FWD and 1,890 kg for AWD. It is the first vehicle in its segment to come equipped with independent front and rear suspension.