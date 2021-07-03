Jeep Meridian (7-Seat Compass) Showcases Taillamp Design in New Spyshots

Jeep’s 7-seat SUV, based on the Compass, is likely to be named Meridian. In a set of new spy images, it shows its taillamp design.

Recently we reported, that Jeep has registered a trademark for the Meridian name. And it is speculated to be the market name for the American UV maker’s upcoming 7-seat mid-size SUV. The forthcoming SUV will be based on the Compass, but it is assumed to don some distinctions in comparison to the Compass. Now, a set of new spy shots of the 7-seat Compass have surfaced over the internet, and they are apt at giving a sneak peek at the 7-seater SUV’s styling.

In the pictures, the Meridian sports an upright tailgate with high-mounted tail lamps. The glow pattern of these sleek tail lamps looks interesting, as it gets a simple light bar. Also, the tail lamps appear to be connected via a trim piece. But we are still some time away from any confirmations as the camo manages to hide a lot of details. On the whole, the design of this upcoming 7-seater SUV’s rear-end is likely to be inspired by the bigger Grand Wagoneer.

Over to the front, the Jeep Meridian will don some noticeable changes in contrast to the recently launched Jeep Compass facelift. Expect a revised grille and a sharper bumper on the front. Sideways, the 7-seater Jeep SUV will boast of a longer wheelbase than the Compass, along with a different design for the alloy wheels.

Since the Meridian will be using the same underpinnings as the Compass, it is expected to be fairly capable off the road. Jeep’s potent AWD system is likely to be on the cards but on the top-spec trims only. Moreover, this upcoming SUV is rumored to be offered exclusively with the 2.0L diesel engine that does duties on the Compass, Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and MG Hector Plus.

The oil burner is rated to develop peak power and torque outputs of 170 PS and 350 Nm, respectively. For the transmission duties, buyers will have the option to choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Prices for the Jeep Meridian might start at around Rs. 25 lakh to pitch it as a rival against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Citroen C5 Aircross, Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace, and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift.