Jeep Magneto Electric Off-Road SUV Concept Revealed

The Jeep Magneto is all set to make its debut at this year’s Easter Jeep Safari, the week-long Jeep event that is held in Moab, Utah every year

Earlier this month, Jeep had revealed a glimpse of two concepts that will be showcased at Jeep’s annual Easter Jeep Safari event taking place later this month. The event usually includes the unveiling of some unique concepts as well as some off-road adventures. As the event comes closer, the American automaker has rolled out four new concepts that will be making their debut this week.

The concepts include a resto-modded classic like the Jeepster Beach, modern overlanding options like the Wrangler Orange Peelz and Gladiator Red Bare, and also included is a fully electric Jeep that has been named the ‘Magneto’. To be honest, the last one sounds the most interesting to us since it is expected to make it to production as soon as late 2021.

Last month, Jeep had filed a trademark for the ‘Magneto’ name, and speculations of an all-electric Jeep Wrangler started doing the rounds of the internet. Well, it looks like the rumours might actually turn out to be true.

Talking about the Magneto concept, it is basically an off-road capable EV with a two-inch lift, 35-inch all-terrain off-road tires, 30-inch water-fording abilities as well as a 6-speed manual transmission. Based on the two-door 2020 Wrangler Rubicon, the car gets a custom-built axial flux electric motor that operates at up to 6,000 rpm.

The electric motor puts out 285 horsepower and 370 Nm torque, pushing the Magneto to hit 60 mph in 6.8 seconds. The Jeep Magneto gets four lithium-ion battery packs with a combined power of 70 kWh. One battery has been placed under the hood, while two sit on either side of the former fuel tank housing, and the fourth one has been placed inside the rear storage.

In terms of design, the concept model bears the name ‘Magneto’ on its hood at the exact same spot as the Rubicon. Apart from this, a huge hood scoop can also be seen, and it looks similar to the one seen on the most powerful Wrangler yet – the V8-powered Rubicon 392.

Also seen is an LED light bar that’s hiding behind the traditional seven-slat grille, and lines up with the LED headlights. The American carmaker is yet to reveal the details of the electric Wrangler, but we do know that it will retain its body-on-frame chassis and four-wheel-drive system.