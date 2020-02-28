Jeep is preparing an all-new 7-seater SUV that will be launched next year, internally, the new model is called Jeep ‘D-Low’ and the new SUV has already been spotted testing

Jeep India is working on a 7-seater SUV that will be based on the Compass. Once launched, the new model will go on to rival the likes of Tata Gravitas, Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus. The upcoming SUV will be based on a 7-seater version of the stretched-out version of the Small-Wide platform that currently underpins the likes of Toro, Compass and Renegade.

Internally, the Jeep Compass 7-seater model has been codenamed as the Low D/Project 598. However, it should be noted here that 2,636 mm long wheelbase of the Compass will remain unchanged as the seven-seater version will feature a longer overhang that should help the SUV accommodate three rows of seats.

Also, as the current Jeep Compass is about to get an update in 2021, the upcoming 7-seater SUV will have the same set of styling updates as the smaller sibling. Hence, the seven-seater Jeep Compass SUV will carry a redone front and rear bumper, which, along with a new set of headlights and tail lamps, will ensure that the new SUV looks sufficiently modern.

The Jeep Compass 7-seater SUV is expected to get its power from an all-new BS6-compliant 1.3-litre FireFly turbo-petrol engine that will be available with two transmission options, including a manual transmission and a Dual Dry Clutch Transmission (DDCT). Power will come from a 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine that will likely output 170 PS.

Also, Jeep Compass will even get a PHEV version that will have an electric motor working in tandem with a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine. The new setup will output a maximum power of 240 hp, while the car will be capable of travelling for up to 50 km on just electricity. Top speed on the electric-only mode will be pegged at 130 kmph.

It is likely that the 7-seater Jeep Compass will be priced between Rs 19-26 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the new model will end up rivalling the MG Hector Plus and Tata Gravitas. The launch of the new SUV will be followed by a sub-4-metre SUV that will rival the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.