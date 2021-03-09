Jeep Grand Wagoneer Teased Ahead Of Debut On March 11

The Jeep Grand Wagoneer is all set to make its global debut on March 11 and will be pitted against the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator and Lexus LX upon its arrival

Jeep’s plans of reviving the Grand Wagoneer nameplate with a new-gen version of the full-size SUV were revealed when the American carmaker was spied testing camouflaged prototypes of the upcoming SUV in 2019. Late last year, the carmaker went on to showcase the new Grand Wagoneer in a concept form.

Now, Jeep is all set to reveal the production-ready Grand Wagoneer on March 11, and ahead of its official debut, the carmaker has teased the car with a set of images on its social media handles, giving us a taste of what to expect.

The latest teaser shots reveal that the Grand Wagoneer will be loaded with lots of chrome and leather. On the outside, the bold grille looks intimidating and more prominent than the one seen on the concept of the SUV. The headlights also look bigger than the Grand Wagoneer Concept but blend in well with the grille.

The LED bar that was placed atop the grille on the concept has now been removed, resulting in a cleaner look up front. The headlights do get an LED DRL though. Another image reveals a chrome McIntosh speaker grille, similar to what we saw on the concept.

The concept’s dashboard housed a pair of McIntosh round speakers, which suggests that the production-ready version of the SUV could also get a similar-looking dashboard. That said, the SUV could be equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as a 12.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

However, the concept also came with a touchscreen for the front-seat passenger and additional screens for rear-seat passengers as well. The leather seats resemble the concept’s seats too. The SUV also gets a textured chrome sill plate with the ‘Grand Wagoneer’ branding.

Jeep had previously confirmed that the new Grand Wagoneer will be built at the same ‘Warren Truck Assembly Plant’ where the RAM 1500 pickup truck is produced. This also hints at the fact that the 7-seat SUV will have a lot of similarities to the pickup truck, including the body-on-frame setup.

Jeep is yet to reveal any more details about the 2021 Grand Wagoneer, but we do know that the seven-seat SUV will rival the likes of the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator and the Lexus LX in the North American market upon its arrival. Prices for the top-end fully-loaded variant could touch $100,000, which is around Rs 73.25 lakh in Indian currency.