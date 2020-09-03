Jeep Grand Wagoneer Returns As A Concept In Near-Production Form

The production version of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept will go on sale next year as the flagship SUV, packing advanced technologies and many touchscreens

In recent months, we have been seeing some iconic nameplates making a return and most notably the Ford Bronco made a sizeable impact. Walking along the same path, another legendary name has made a comeback today as the Grand Wagoneer has been unveiled in its near production guise, although Jeep elects to call it as a concept.

The all-new Grand Wagoneer will sit at the top of Jeep’s global SUV range and it will enter production as early as next year. As expected, it will act as the epitome of Jeep’s innovations and technologies, and the concept is propelled by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It also boasts of the first-ever passenger infotainment screen as the 10.25-inch screen can be used for entertainment, navigation and connectivity aspects.

The American SUV specialist has shielded the dedicated passenger infotainment screen from the driver by a privacy glass film. With minimalistic cabin comprises of a large 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 12.1-inch screen integrated into the dashboard. The horizontal air conditioning vents are unusually large and it also appears to make its way into production.



More screens on the Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept as a horizontally-oriented 10.25-inch touchscreen can be seen below the central display and it helps in controlling air conditioning (four zone climate control) as well as seats with ventilation and massage function. Having more touchscreens are the order of the day perhaps in recent cars as the rear passengers are also treated with a similar system.

They will have as many as three 10.1-inch displays – one for each occupant in the second row and the third one is mounted on the center console situated between the captain seats. The design details have taken an evolutionary approach compared to the existing crop of Jeep SUVs. Highlights include the signature horizontal boxed grille and sleek headlamps integrated neatly into the assembly forming a slim strip of LEDs.



The sharp cues continue onto the bumper as it gets LED fog lamps while the tall pillars ensuring a large greenhouse, squared wheel arches, big wheels, sleek wing mirrors, GRAND WAGONEER badging, large windows and wraparound horizontal tail lamps in slender fashion ensure a dynamic presence.