Jeep Grand Compass (7-Seater) Launching In Mid-2021 – Report

Jeep is planning to launch a 7-seat version of the Compass SUV this year, expectedly with a new name and unique design

Jeep is planning to launch a slew of new products in India soon, including a sub-4-metre SUV and a 7-seater SUV based on the Compass. The latter has been spied during road testing multiple times on foreign roads, and is expected to be officially unveiled internationally in the coming months.

The upcoming 7-seater Jeep SUV is expected to launch in India sometime around mid-2021. India is quite an important market for Jeep, but due to lack of diversity in its lineup, and lack of updates to the Compass SUV, Indian customers have been steadily losing interest in the brand. In calendar year 2020, Jeep’s annual sales figure was 5,239 units, which is a massive 52 per cent decline over the brand’s sales numbers in 2019.

With the newly-launched Compass facelift, Jeep is hoping to reinvigorate customer interest and boost sales. Considering the upgraded features list, along with the refreshed interior and exterior design, it surely seems like the facelifted Compass is up to the task. However, it is necessary for Jeep to expand its audience, and with the demand for 7-seater SUVs increasing, introducing one is surely a smart decision.

Details about Jeep’s upcoming 7-seat SUV are still under wraps, although there are plenty of speculations floating around. Some reports suggest that this new SUV won’t simply be a stretched version of the Compass, instead, it will have a unique identity, complete with a different design and a new name.

We expect Jeep’s upcoming three-row SUV to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the Compass, but in a different state of tune. The maximum power is expected to go up to 200 PS, while the transmission options are expected to remain the same – a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic. A petrol engine option is unlikely to be offered.

The upcoming 7-seater Jeep SUV will be underpinned by the same platform as the Compass, but modified slightly to accommodate an extra row of seats. It will be longer, with a longer wheelbase as well, to liberate more room in the cabin. The SUV is expected to carry a premium price tag, around Rs. 30 lakh to Rs. 35 lakh, and will thus rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in the Indian market.

