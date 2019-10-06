Jeep Compass With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.75 lakh In October 2019

Authorized dealerships are offering some really very attractive discounts to push sales of Jeep Compass after stiff competition from Seltos, Harrier, and Hector

The prolonged period of sales slump has pushed most car manufacturers in India to offer some lucrative discounts on their vehicles. Furthermore, the fast-approaching festive season have led to carmakers offering some more sweeteners to the buyers. In line with this, the Jeep Compass is being sold with discounts of up to Rs 1.75 lakh this month.

The entry-level Sport 4×2 variant of the diesel-powered Jeep Compass is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 1.75 lakh, while the Sport Plus can be yours with a discount of Rs 1.25 lakh. The Longitude and Longitude Option and Limited trips can be bought with discounts of Rs 1.55 lakh. The Limited Option trim is also available with benefits of Rs 1.75 lakh, which includes a cash component and exchange bonus.

Coming to the petrol variants, the base Sport and Sport Plus MT variants can be purchased with cash discounts of Rs 86,000 and Rs 75,000, respectively. The Longitude Option and Limited trims are being sold with a discount of Rs 1.25 lakh.

The Limited Option AT variant of the Jeep Compass is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 1.53 lakh. While the discount figures are quite substantial, it’s worth mentioning here that neither the Limited Option diesel nor the Trailhawk is available with any sort of discount.

The Jeep Compass is available with two engine options – 2.0-litre turbo-diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. The former produces 173 hp and 350 Nm, while the latter offers 163 hp and 250 Nm. The diesel motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The top-spec Trailhawk version comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The petrol engine is available with two transmission options – 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The Jeep Compass is likely to soon get the same automatic transmission in the Limited trim options for the diesel variant.