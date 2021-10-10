Jeep Compass Sales Up By 137% In September With 1,311 Units Sold

Last month, Jeep India managed to sell a total of 1,311 units of the Compass SUV in India, thus recording nearly 137 per cent YoY growth

Earlier this year, the facelifted version of the Jeep Compass was launched in India. The new model not only featured an updated design, but it also got plenty of additional features. Thanks to these changes, consumer interest in the Compass increased once again, helping the manufacturer garner good sales numbers.

In September 2021, Jeep dispatched 1,311 units of the Compass in the Indian market, which is a 136.64 per cent increase in sales on a Year-on-Year basis (554 units sold back in September 2020). In August 2021, a total of 1,173 units of the SUV were sold in India, which results in an 11.76 per cent sales growth for September 2021.

It should be noted that the Compass was responsible for the entirety of Jeep’s sales in the Indian car market last month. The manufacturer has another model on sale – Wrangler – but despite the local assembly, it has a high price tag, which ensures that it remains a niche product.

In the Indian market, Jeep Compass has two engine choices on offer. The first one is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor, which is capable of generating a peak power and torque of 162 PS and 250 Nm, respectively. It can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DCT, which send power to the front wheels only.

The second engine option is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel motor, which belts out 170 PS and 350 Nm. This motor can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 9-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. A front-wheel-drive configuration comes as standard, while an all-wheel-drive system is optional on select variants.

Jeep Compass is currently priced from Rs. 17.19 lakh to Rs. 28.64 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its closest rivals in the Indian market are Hyundai Tucson, VW T-Roc, and even Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

Also, Jeep is planning to launch the Compass Trailhawk in India soon, and test mules of it have already been spotted a few times on our roads. The manufacturer will also introduce a Compass-based 7-seater SUV, speculated to be named Meridian, in our market next year.