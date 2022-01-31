Jeep Compass Sales Grow By Nearly 139% In December 2021

In December 2021, Jeep Compass achieved a sales figure of 916 units in the Indian market, thereby registering a YoY sales growth of 138.54 per cent

American UV maker Jeep has reported that it sold a total of 916 units of Compass SUV in India in December 2021. Jeep Compass is responsible for the entirety of the manufacturer’s sales in our market during the said period, with the brand’s only other offering – Wrangler – raking in zero sales last month.

In December 2020, Jeep Compass had achieved a sales figure of 384 units, which translates to a massive 138.54 per cent sales growth on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis in December 2021. However, on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, the SUV’s sales fell by 12.93 per cent (attributed to the end-of-year sales slump), with 1,052 units sold in November 2021.

In January last year, Jeep launched the facelifted Compass in the Indian market. The updated model sported minor changes to the exterior and massive changes to the interior; the cabin design was refreshed, and new features were added here. Thanks to the update, the popularity of the Jeep Compass has managed to jump up significantly.

In the Indian market, Jeep Compass is available with two engine options. The first one is a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit (163 PS/250 Nm), which can be had with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT. The second one is a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel unit (170 PS/350 Nm), which comes paired with a 6-speed MT or a 9-speed AT. The SUV comes in FWD configuration as standard, with a 4×4 option available on select diesel trims.

Jeep is planning to launch Compass Trailhawk in the Indian market soon. This will be the off-road version of the SUV, available solely with the diesel engine option, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, with a 4×4 system available as standard. The upcoming Jeep Compass Trailhawk has already been spied a few times during road tests in our country.

Currently, Jeep Compass is priced from Rs. 17.79 lakh to Rs. 29.34 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Trailhawk version will be more expensive than the existing top-spec variants. In the Indian market, the SUV’s closest rivals are Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross, and to some extent, even Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700.