Jeep Compass PHEV Variant Launched With All-Electric Range Of 50 Km

The Jeep Compass PHEV offers a fully-electric range of 50 km up to the speeds of 130 kmph, launched in UK

Jeep revealed the plug-in hybrid variant of the Compass SUV at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, and the carmaker recently launched the said variant for the car in UK. The plug-in hybrid system combines a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor, which takes power output up to 240 hp.

The Compass PHEV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in under 7 seconds. Not only that, the car can travel up to 50 km at the top speed of 130 kmph in pure electric mode. The CO2 emissions on the particular variant have been reduced to less than 50 g/km.

The electric motor is mounted to the rear axle and drives the rear wheels, whereas the petrol engine drives the front wheels with no direct linkage between the two. The carmaker says that this improves the off-road performance, even without a separate low-ratio gearbox.

Jeep’s Head of Product Marketing, Marco Pigozzi, said that “The move from mechanical to electric all-wheel-drive is a massive improvement – it’s more capable than the conventionally powered Jeep. The enormous torque on offer from the electric motor allows [the car] to easily crawl over rocks and obstacles. And the fact that it’s mounted on the rear axle means [the car] is pushed up hills rather than pulled.”

Pigozzi assured us that the plug-in hybrid variant will not compromise on the Compass’ off-roading capabilities. The car is equipped with an energy recovery system with two levels of regeneration. The car also gets an “E-Save” system that charges the battery when braking or while the car is coasting.

However, there is no confirmation from Jeep regarding an Indian launch of the Compass PHEV. The SUV is offered with a FCA-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine in the country, which produces 170 hp of max power and 350 Nm of max torque; along with a 1.4-litre petrol engine that puts out 160 hp power and 250 Nm torque.

Jeep retails the Compass in India at a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs 23.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is set to get a mid-life facelift next year with BS6-compliant engines, which will take the price of the petrol variants up by around Rs 15,000, while diesel trims could get expensive by about Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh.