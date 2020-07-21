Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition To Launch Soon In India

Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition is expected to launch in the coming weeks in India featuring a dark exterior theme

As the sales of Fiat models plunged, the arrival of Jeep could not have come at a better time for FCA India. Despite beginning its operations with the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler in 2016, the American SUV manufacturer really set the footing following the debut of the Compass. The manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon also relished in exporting to right-hand-drive markets.

The Compass’ sales volumes reached 25,000 units within a year of its launch but the lack of more products in the portfolio did hurt the volume numbers. Jeep has often introduced new variants and special editions to keep the Compass fresh in the domestic market and the Trailhawk variant was launched in July 2019 with higher ground clearance, updated exterior, a nine-speed AT and an AWD system.

Jeep has plans to launch the facelifted Compass, a seven-seater based on the Compass and the all-important compact SUV in the near future. Ahead of their arrival, a new limited edition christened the Night Eagle will go on sale soon. Based on the Longitude Plus grade, it will be launched in the coming weeks and it has already been teased on the brand’s Insta profile.

As for the exterior, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle gets a dark theme with glossy back elements on the front grille and window line. It is already available in the global markets for more than three years and gets black Jeep badges with a set of 18-inch glossy black alloy wheels. On the inside, the Compass Night Eagle will likely get an 8.4-inch UConnect touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

Other key features include ‘techno’ leather seat upholstery, glossy black trim across various cabin elements, dual zone climate control, push button start with keyless entry, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, Hill Start Assist and so on. In India, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition will be offered with the regular 1.4-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines.

The turbocharged gasoline unit kicks out 165 horsepower and 250 Nm and is paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. The diesel version develops 173 horsepower and 350 Nm and it can be had with a six-speed MT or a nine-speed torque converter AT with four-wheel-drive configuration.