Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition Launched In India At Rs. 20.14 Lakh

Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition is the first global limited edition model offered by the American manufacturer in the Indian market

After teasing the model online, Jeep India has finally launched the limited edition Compass Night Eagle in the domestic market. The said special edition variant of the Compass is already on sale in the international markets, and is priced at Rs. 20.14 lakh locally (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for the petrol 4×2 AT. The production is limited to just 250 units for India. The Compass Night Eagle diesel 4×2 MT costs Rs. 20.75 lakh and Rs. 23.31 lakh for the 4×4 AT.

Talking about the design of the Jeep Compass Night Eagle, no changes are made to the silhouette of the SUV, nor will it feature any redesigned elements. It is based on the Longitudinal Plus trim and thus it gets a range of premium equipment. The limited edition is made available in Vocal White, Exotica Red, Brilliant Black and Magnesio Grey colour schemes.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle edition sports glossy black treatment on the front grille, roof, roof rails, and fog lamp bezels while it also be equipped with black R18 alloy wheels. Apart from that, the special edition Jeep SUV gets ‘Night Eagle’ badging on the front fenders, and the boot lid.

The black theme is carried over to the Compass’ cabin as well. The car features an all-black interior, Techno leather upholstery with black bezels and more. Jeep is offering the special edition Compass with the same powertrains as the regular SUV. That being said, the Compass comes equipped with a 2.0-litre diesel engine, as well as a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit.

The oil burner is rated at 173 PS/350 Nm, while the petrol engine churns out 162 PS of maximum power, along with 250 Nm of peak torque. Key features include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reversing camera, engine start/stop button, four airbags, traction control, cruise control, EPB, ESC, HSA, cornering fog lamps, powered ORVMs, etc.

The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol version gets an optional 7-speed DCT auto, and the diesel variants are offered with an optional 9-speed automatic gearbox. Jeep currently retails the regular Compass at a starting price of Rs 16.49 lakh, going up to Rs 24.99 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).