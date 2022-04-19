Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition Launched At Rs. 21.95 Lakh

Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition gets a black-themed exterior and interior and is available in both petrol and diesel engine options

Jeep India has introduced the Night Eagle Edition of the Compass in the domestic market and it carries a starting price of Rs. 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The American SUV specialist has been enduring a busy calendar year as the facelifted Compass Trailhawk was launched recently while the Meridian seven-seater SUV and locally-assembled Grand Cherokee will also reach showrooms this calendar year.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition comes with a host of updates over the standard Compass. It is differentiated by a dark theme on the inside and out with glossy black touches adding a premium and stealthy character. The exterior gains a black finished front grille with new black slats, blackened front and rear bumpers, and a black central air intake.

Other visual highlights are dark-themed fog lamp housings, black roof rails, a set of 18-inch black alloy wheels, glossy black Outside Rear View Mirrors, black Jeep badging on the bonnet, black pillars and squared-off wheel arches, etc. The black finish is carried over to the cabin with piano black inserts and an all-black interior theme.

You could also find black vinyl seats with light tungsten stitches and black vinyl inserts for the door trim to top it off. With no performance changes, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Multijet turbocharged diesel engine and a 1.4-litre four-cylinder Multiair petrol engine.

The former produces a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission while the latter kicks out 162 PS and 250 Nm, and is linked with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition is not offered with the range-topping nine-speed automatic gearbox as an option in the diesel trim.

The features list comprises LED headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a seven-inch instrument cluster, automatic climate control, EPB, ESC, HSA, TC, steering mounted controls, cruise control, and so on.